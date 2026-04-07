Azerbaijan’s loan investments in construction surge by March 2026
Loan investment in Azerbaijan's construction sector by banks and non-banking institutions increased as of March 1, 2026. According to data from the country's Central Bank, this growth reflects both monthly and annual improvements.
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