Azerbaijan's non-oil exports elevate in 2M2026
Azerbaijan’s non-oil sector exports rose sharply in early 2026, driven by growth in food products and agricultural goods. Key exports like gold, hazelnuts, and cotton yarn saw strong demand. Major buyers included Russia, Türkiye, and Georgia.
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