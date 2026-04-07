Kazakhstan shares data on payment cards in circulation
Photo: National Bank of Kazakhstan
Debit cards remain the most common, accounting for 81.5% of the total, while credit cards make up 15.5%. Debit cards with a credit limit and prepaid cards represent the remaining 3%.
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