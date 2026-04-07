Kazakhstan, Georgia discuss dev't of Trans-Caspian International Transport Route

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, April 7. Kazakhstan’s Foreign Minister Yermek Kosherbayev and Georgia’s Foreign Minister Maka Botchorishvili discussed the development of the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (TITR), Trend reports via the Kazakh Foreign Ministry.

Our common task is to consistently increase its capacity, enhance the predictability of transport services, and ensure transparency in tariff policies,” Kosherbayev said during a meeting in Tbilisi.

During the talks, the sides welcomed the positive trends in trade turnover, noting that Kazakh investments in Georgia have exceeded $600 million. They also highlighted the active involvement of Kazakh companies in logistics, energy, and finance projects in Georgia.

The Middle Corridor is a transport trade route passing through several countries in the region and connecting Asia with Europe. It serves as an alternative to the traditional Northern and Southern corridors.

The route begins in China and passes through Central Asian countries such as Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, and Turkmenistan. It then crosses the Caspian Sea, Azerbaijan, Georgia, and Türkiye before reaching Europe. The Middle Corridor is a land-based route that bypasses longer maritime paths, linking eastern parts of Asia, including China, with Europe.