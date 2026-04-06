Azerbaijan discloses export revenues of SOCAR Management for 2M2026
SOCAR's export operations in early 2026 saw a significant decline compared to the previous year, with non-oil sector exports led by SOCAR Polymer and several other state-owned companies.
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