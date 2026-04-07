Azerbaijan set to build new substation in its Absheron district
A new substation will be built in Azerbaijan's Absheron district, as reported by Trend. Azerishig OJSC has already started preparations for the project. The upcoming work will involve constructing a 35/6 kV substation to replace the existing distribution unit in Novkhani settlement.
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