Kazakhstan throws light on key trade figures with Germany's Bavaria
Photo: Ministry of Investment, Industry and Science of the Moscow region of Russia
According to the Kazakh government, Bavaria is one of Germany’s leading economies and currently ranks first among German federal states in trade with Kazakhstan.
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