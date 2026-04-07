Kazakhstan eyes deeper cooperation with Georgia on Caspian-Black Sea transport routes

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, April 7. Kazakhstan is ready to expand cooperation with Georgia in developing transport routes across the Caspian-Black Sea basin, Foreign Minister Yermek Kosherbayev said during a meeting with the Prime Minister of Georgia Irakli Kobakhidze in Tbilisi, Trend reports via the Kazakh Foreign Ministry.

“In this context, it is very important to use the capabilities of the seaports of the two countries in cargo transportation,” he said.

The sides reaffirmed that the development of the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (TITR) remains a key priority of bilateral cooperation. Particular attention was given to project involving the launch of a new multimodal terminal at Georgia’s Poti port with the participation of Kazakh investors. The facility is expected to boost cargo volumes and strengthen the logistics chain of the Middle Corridor.

The meeting also covered cooperation in agriculture, tourism, and cultural and humanitarian spheres, as well as an exchange of views on regional and international issues.

The trade turnover between Kazakhstan and Georgia amounted to $184.5 million, the parties noted the need to take practical measures to increase it.