Iran closes Tehran-Tabriz highway amid airstrikes

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 7. The highway connecting Iran's capital Tehran to Tabriz city in East Azerbaijan Province has been closed amid U.S. and Israeli military airstrikes against Iran, the statement of the East Azerbaijan Province's Emergency Situations Department, Trend reports.

The statement noted that missiles fell near the road service station 90 kilometers from the highway.

At the same time, the old road between Bostanabad and Mianeh in the above province was closed as a result of the missile strikes.

Currently, operational work is underway to reopen the roads. A request was announced to avoid using the mentioned roads until further notice.

On February 28, the United States and Israel launched military operations against Iran, striking major cities, including Tehran. The White House cited missile and nuclear threats originating from the Islamic Republic as justification for the attacks. The strikes reportedly killed Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, along with several other senior officials. In response, Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps announced a large-scale retaliatory operation against Israel and has targeted U.S. facilities across Bahrain, Jordan, Iraq, Qatar, Kuwait, the UAE, Oman, Saudi Arabia, and Syria using ballistic missiles, cruise missiles, and drones.

The conflict has placed the region’s energy infrastructure and maritime shipping under serious threat. Due to security tensions in the Strait of Hormuz, global oil prices have risen significantly. Iran fully controls the Strait of Hormuz and allows passage only to vessels it deems necessary.