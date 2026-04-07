U.S. and Israeli airstrikes hit key railway bridge linking Tehran to Mashhad

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 7. The U.S. and Israeli airstrikes on Iran damaged a railway bridge in the Rey district of Tehran Province, which connects the Iranian capital, Tehran, with the city of Mashhad in Razavi Khorasan Province, located in the northeast of the country, Head of the Qalano administrative district of Ray County, Mohammad Qahharpur, told local media, Trend reports.

According to him, the railway bridge in the Qalano administrative district was hit by several missiles.

Qahharpur stated that the movement of trains in that direction is currently impossible. No deaths were recorded as a result of the incident.

On February 28, the United States and Israel launched military operations against Iran, striking major cities, including Tehran. The White House cited missile and nuclear threats originating from the Islamic Republic as justification for the attacks. The strikes reportedly killed Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, along with several other senior officials. In response, Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps announced a large-scale retaliatory operation against Israel and has targeted U.S. facilities across Bahrain, Jordan, Iraq, Qatar, Kuwait, the UAE, Oman, Saudi Arabia, and Syria using ballistic missiles, cruise missiles, and drones.

The conflict has placed the region’s energy infrastructure and maritime shipping under serious threat. Due to security tensions in the Strait of Hormuz, global oil prices have risen significantly. Iran fully controls the Strait of Hormuz and allows passage only to vessels it deems necessary.