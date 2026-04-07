Azerbaijan greenlights roadmap on business entry indicator for 2026

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 7. The Azerbaijani Commission on Business Environment and International Rankings has approved the 2026 roadmap for implementing improvements and communication in the relevant area related to the Business Entry indicator of the World Bank Group's Business Ready report, Trend reports via the State Tax Service under the Ministry of Economy.

According to the roadmap, this year it's planned to improve the legislation on the authorized capital of LLCs. Moreover, it's planned to continue work on the authentication of documents in a foreign language for legal entities with foreign investment. For this purpose, the Consular Department of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the consulates of Azerbaijan in foreign countries are expected to prepare a draft normative legal act "On approval of the regulations on the information system for consular legalization" for the legalization of official documents, prepare a process map for organizing the service of remote formalization and delivery of legalized documents to the address via the "Electronic notary" information system, and create software for this purpose.

It's also planned to carry out work on coordinating the databases of organizations participating in the state registration process of commercial legal entities.

The "Business Entry" Working Group of the Commission on the Business Environment and International Rankings is headed by the State Tax Service.

Further details on the roadmap can be found below:

https://www.taxes.gov.az/az/page/gelecek-strategiyalarplanlar