Kazakhstan's manufacturing industry set to expand in 1Q2026

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, April 7. Kazakhstan’s manufacturing industry is expected to grow by 6% in the first quarter of 2026, Trend reports via the Kazakh government.

The statement was announced during a meeting on economic growth chaired by Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Economy Serik Zhumangarin.

Meanwhile, data from the Bureau of National Statistics show strong growth in light industry (56.4%), fabricated metal products (31.4%), furniture production (27.6%), construction materials (27.4%), and mechanical engineering (15.5%).

The transport sector also demonstrated solid performance. According to the Ministry of Transport, growth in the sector was estimated at 9% during the reporting period. The total volume of services reached 2.8 trillion tenge (about $6 billion), which is 14.3% higher year-on-year.

Summing up the meeting, Zhumangarin instructed relevant government bodies to intensify efforts to identify additional reserves for economic growth, including through the expanded use of state support instruments.

The exchange rate used is the official rate of the National Bank of Kazakhstan as of April 7, 2026 (466 KZT per $1).