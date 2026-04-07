Azerbaijan records growth in volume of transfers outside banking system
In February 2026, Azerbaijan saw growth in transfers outside the banking system via fast money transfer systems. The total volume of transfers increased compared to the previous year. However, the number of transactions showed a decrease over the same period.
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