Kazakhstan, Georgia prioritize positive dynamics and co-op in high-level meeting

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, April 7. Georgian President Mikheil Kavelashvili received Kazakh Foreign Minister Yermek Kosherbayev to discuss a major expansion of bilateral cooperation across several strategic sectors, Trend reports via the Kazakh Foreign Ministry.

President Kavelashvili expressed satisfaction with the current "positive dynamics" of the partnership, noting that the relationship between the two nations is entering a more active phase. Minister Kosherbayev echoed this sentiment, emphasizing that Kazakhstan places "special attention" on its cooperation with Georgia, viewing the country as a key regional ally.

The discussions centered on enhancing interaction within multilateral formats and identifying new avenues for mutually beneficial projects. Both parties underscored the need to effectively resolve existing logistical and economic issues to fully unlock the potential of the Kazakh-Georgian partnership.