Kazakhstan, Georgia deepen logistics ties to boost Middle Corridor competitiveness

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, April 7. Kazakhstan's Minister of Transport, Nurlan Sauranbayev, held a meeting with Mariam Kvrivishvili, Georgia's Minister of Economy and Sustainable Development, to conclude discussions on a significant expansion of transport and logistics collaboration along the Middle Corridor, Trend reports via the Kazakh Ministry of Transport.

The talks focused on a coordinated strategy to attract additional freight traffic to the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (Middle Corridor). Both parties emphasized that the corridor's global competitiveness relies on synchronized infrastructure development and streamlined customs procedures.

A central point of discussion was the performance of the joint venture established between the railways of Georgia, Azerbaijan, and Kazakhstan - a partnership that China formally joined in 2025. Officials noted that this four-party cooperation has already significantly improved freight coordination and ensured more stable transit times across the region.

The Georgian side presented several strategic infrastructure projects currently underway, most notably the Anaklia deep-water port. The project is designed to handle large-scale container vessels that are currently unable to dock at existing Georgian ports.

Additionally, Georgia highlighted large-scale investments aimed at modernizing its national railway fleet, including the acquisition of new locomotives and railcars to handle the projected surge in cargo from Central Asia.