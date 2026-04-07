Samruk-Kazyna, Tecnicas Reunidas discuss progress of polyethylene production project

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, April 7. Nurlan Zhakupov, Chairman of Samruk-Kazyna and Juan Llado, Chairman of the Board of Tecnicas Reunidas, discussed the progress of a polyethylene production project in the Atyrau region, Trend reports via the fund.

The project aims to establish a modern gas chemical complex for the production of polyethylene for domestic and export markets. The complex with a capacity of 1.25 million of polyethylene per year is scheduled to begin operations by the end of 2028.

The facility will produce more than 20 in-demand grades of polyethylene, including high-density polyethylene (HDPE) and linear low-density polyethylene (LLDPE), with about 40% designated as premium-grade products. Production volumes are expected to reach roughly 1% of the global market, and the plant will rank among the largest in the world in terms of scale and technological capabilities.

Tecnicas Reunidas is an international EPC company specializing in the construction and management of industrial projects, having designed and managed over 1,000 facilities in more than 60 countries.