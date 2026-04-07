Azerbaijan tallies export revenues of SOCAR Cape for 2M2026
Azerbaijan's SOCAR CAPE LLC reported export revenues for the first two months of 2026, according to the Export Review by the Center for Analysis of Economic Reforms and Communication. In comparison, the company’s revenue data for the same period last year was not disclosed.
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