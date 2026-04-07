Turkmen branch of China's CNPC opens prequalification for sulfur unit repair
CNPC International Turkmenistan has launched a prequalification process for repair works at a gas processing plant within the Bagtyyarlyk contract area, inviting experienced contractors to apply.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have an account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy