Turkmenistan, Türkiye discuss bilateral relations

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, April 7. Türkiye and Turkmenistan discussed issues of bilateral partnership, as well as regional and international matters of mutual interest, Trend reports via the Turkmen MFA.

The issues were arddressed during a telephone conversation between Foreign Minister of Türkiye Hakan Fidan and Turkmenistan’s Foreign Minister Rashid Meredov on April 6.

In the course of the talks, particular attention was paid to the interaction between Turkmenistan and Türkiye within the framework of international organizations, as well as major international forums and meetings.

Turkish companies are among the top economic partners in Turkmenistan, having implemented over 1,400 projects valued at more than $50 billion since 1991, with a strong focus on construction, energy, textiles, and transport. Major Turkish firms like Çalık Holding and Polimeks are heavily involved in key infrastructure, industrial facilities, and the "smart city" of Arkadag.

Türkiye’s trade with Turkmenistan reached $2.2 billion in 2025. The main goal for bilateral trade is to reach $5 billion, a target set by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and Turkmen President Serdar Berdimuhamedov.