“Best Managed Companies Azerbaijan 2026” moves forward after second stage (PHOTO)

The training sessions organized as part of the second stage of the “Best Managed Companies Azerbaijan 2026” competition, sponsored by PASHA Bank, have been successfully concluded.

At this stage, participating companies had the opportunity to work closely with experts from Deloitte and PASHA Bank to conduct a deeper analysis of their business models, identify their strengths, and more precisely define their development directions. The sessions were conducted through interactive discussions and practical approaches.

During the meetings, companies presented their operations across four key criteria: strategy, governance and organizational capabilities, innovation and culture, and financial performance. Innovative approaches based on both local and international best practices were shared, fostering a value-driven and engaging discussion environment. In addition, topics such as the sustainability of financial performance, talent attraction and development, and sustainable business initiatives were explored.

The sessions also served as an important platform for companies to gain exposure to international best practices and further strengthen their management capabilities.

It should be noted that the “Best Managed Companies Azerbaijan” program aims to identify leading companies in the country and support their sustainable development.

The sponsors of the “Best Managed Companies Azerbaijan 2026” competition are PASHA Bank and Deloitte Private, while its partners include the Azerbaijan Business Development Fund, AmCham Azerbaijan, ADA University, and Public Television.

The competition has been held in Azerbaijan since 2021. To date, nearly 50 companies have participated, with more than 10 companies awarded the “Best Managed Companies Azerbaijan” title. Winners include Araz Supermarkets, AVRORA Group, Azerconnect Group, Bridge Group of Companies, Embawood, NORM Cement (two-time winner), SƏBA, OBA Market, Veyseloglu Group of Companies (two consecutive wins), METAK (four-time winner and Gold Award laureate), and Azersun Holding.