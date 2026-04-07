Kazakhstan outlines plans for coal production in 2026
Photo: he Agency for Protection and Development of Competition of the Republic of Kazakhstan
Coal production totaled approximately 115.9 million tons in 2025, marking a 7% increase compared to 2024.
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