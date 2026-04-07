Azerbaijan's industrial business loan portfolio piles up by March 2026
As of March 1 this year, Azerbaijan's banks saw an increase in the business loan portfolio for the industrial sector. The Central Bank of Azerbaijan reported growth both month-on-month and year-on-year. This growth reflects a steady rise in business loans issued by banks in this sector.
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