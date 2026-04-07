Turkmenistan, Iraq discuss expanding bilateral cooperation

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, April 7. Turkmenistan and Iraq discussed prospects for expanding bilateral cooperation, as well as a number of regional issues, Trend reports via the Turkmen MFA.

The talks were held during a meeting between Turkmen Foreign Minister Rashid Meredov and Chargé d'Affaires of the Embassy of Iraq in Turkmenistan Jassim Mohammed Al-Attar on April 6.

During the talks, the sides reviewed the current state and future prospects of cooperation in political-diplomatic, trade-economic, as well as cultural and humanitarian spheres.

The participants noted that the opening of the Embassy of the Republic of Iraq in Ashgabat in March this year would give additional impetus to the development of bilateral relations.