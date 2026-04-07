“Africa Week” initiative to be implemented in Azerbaijan for 1st time (PHOTO)

For the first time in Azerbaijan, the “Africa Week” initiative will be implemented. This project is aimed at strengthening cooperation between Azerbaijan and African countries in the fields of economy, trade, investment, healthcare, and education, and will create new opportunities for expanding relations between the two regions.

As part of the initiative, the first major activity will be the establishment of the “Africa Pavilion” within two of the region’s leading international exhibitions — “Caspian Agro 2026” and “InterFood Azerbaijan 2026.” The pavilion will showcase agricultural and food products from African countries, innovative technologies, and their export potential.

One of the key events of the “Africa Week” project will be the 3rd International Agrarian Innovation Forum – Azerbaijan–Africa Business Panel, which will take place on May 7, 2026, at the Baku Expo Center.

During the panel discussions, participants will explore cooperation opportunities in agriculture, the food industry, logistics, and investment. In addition, bilateral meetings (B2B) will be organized to facilitate the establishment of new business partnerships between Azerbaijan and African countries.

Furthermore, within the framework of “Africa Week,” presentations on cooperation in healthcare and education will be held, including contributions from international clinics and discussions on educational exchange programs. Additional sector-specific events and side events covering various industries are also planned.

According to the organizers, more than 40 business leaders and representatives from African countries are expected to participate in the events. This initiative is considered an important platform for deepening economic relations between Azerbaijan and African countries and for building new strategic partnerships.

The “Africa Week” project is organized by Africa–Azerbaijan Cooperation. With the participation of international guests, the 3rd anniversary of Africa–Azerbaijan Cooperation will also be celebrated during the events.

The Chairwoman of the Association, Rena Gafarova, has called on local entrepreneurs and business representatives to actively participate in the initiative. She emphasized that this project will provide a new impetus to economic cooperation between Azerbaijan and African countries and create new opportunities for local companies to enter international markets.