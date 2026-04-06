Credit investment in Azerbaijan’s industrial and manufacturing sector rises in Mar. 2026
As of March, the volume of credit allocated by banks and non-bank financial institutions in Azerbaijan to the industrial and manufacturing sector reached a new high.
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