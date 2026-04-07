Uzbekistan reveals progress in investment cooperation with Kazakhstan

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, April 7.The joint investment portfolio between Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan currently includes 52 projects worth $3.8 billion, Deputy Prime Minister of Uzbekistan Jamshid Khodjaev wrote on his social media account, Trend reports.

The statement followed Khodjaev’s meeting with Deputy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Serik Zhumangarin.

“We placed particular focus on advancing new investment initiatives, deepening industrial cooperation, moving forward with infrastructure projects, and further expanding our practical partnership,” he said.

Khodjaev noted that one of the key issues discussed was the removal of remaining trade barriers and the development of practical measures to facilitate mutual supplies.

“In particular, we discussed existing restrictive measures, expanding mutual recognition of conformity assessment results, upgrading the status of certain border crossing points, and further promoting mechanisms for the recognition of electronic phytosanitary certificates,” he said.

He added that there is a clear understanding of the next steps across all priority areas, along with a shared commitment to achieving practical results.

“This creates additional momentum for further strengthening Uzbek-Kazakh trade, economic, and investment cooperation,” he wrote.