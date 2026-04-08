Kazakhstan reports increase in cargo transportation
Photo: National Statistics Committee
Cargo transportation on Kazakhstan Temir Zholy’s network grew in the first quarter of 2026, with increases in coal, grain, metals, ores, and fertilizers supporting both domestic supply and exports.
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