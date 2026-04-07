Belarusian minister reaffirms Azerbaijan's role as key strategic ally (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 7. Azerbaijan is regarded as one of the main partners of Belarus, Belarusian Minister of Industry Andrei Kuznetsov told Trend.

According to him, the signing of an agreement to assemble a new batch of municipal vehicles (100 units) based on the chassis of the Minsk Automobile Plant (MAZ) at the Ganja Automobile Plant marks another step toward strengthening mutually beneficial cooperation between the two nations.

“Belarusian equipment has proven itself well in the Azerbaijani market. A contract has now been signed for the supply of 100 machine kits, from which we will jointly produce municipal vehicles to meet Azerbaijan’s needs. This is another step toward further mutually beneficial cooperation,” he said.

Meanwhile, an agreement was signed today in Minsk by Khanlar Fatiyev, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of the “Ganja Automobile Plant” Production Association and a member of the Azerbaijani Parliament, and Valery Ivankovich, General Director of OJSC “MAZ.”

This agreement was signed as part of the implementation of instructions given by President Ilham Aliyev and President Aleksandr Lukashenko during the Belarusian head of state’s official visit to Azerbaijan.

“Over the past three years, we have doubled our trade turnover and established joint ventures that will further contribute to our mutually beneficial bilateral relations. Our relations with Azerbaijan are developing successfully. We have very good results regarding the Minsk Tractor Plant, and fruitful cooperation is also continuing regarding the Minsk Automobile Plant,” the minister added.

The municipal vehicles produced as part of the cooperation between the Ganja Automobile Plant and MAZ are equipped with modern equipment developed and assembled in Ganja. They are intended to serve urban infrastructure throughout the republic. This project contributes to the renewal of the country’s municipal vehicle fleet.

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