Azerbaijani Army joins global "Anatolian Ankasi - 2026" Search and Rescue drill (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 7. The "Anatolian Phoenix - 2026" International Search and Rescue Exercise, involving servicemen from various countries, has commenced in Konya, Türkiye, Trend reports.

The purpose of the exercise is to enhance coordination and operational interoperability of the search and rescue teams from different countries, improve command and control mechanisms, elevate the professional proficiency of personnel, and develop capabilities in locating and rescuing crew members in emergencies. It also aims to ensure the effective execution of rescue operations at sea, on land, and in challenging terrain, facilitate the safe evacuation of pilots, provide aerial support, and further develop the skills of forward air controllers.

It should be noted that, in the international exercise scheduled to continue until 17 April, Azerbaijan is represented by pilots of the Air Force, parachute assault personnel, search and rescue specialists, forward air controllers, technical staff, and aviation assets.