Iran's IRGC targets U.S.-affiliated companies in Saudi Arabia

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 7. Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) has carried out missile and drone attacks on US-linked companies operating in Saudi Arabia, Trend reports via the IRGC.

According to information, the strikes were conducted using medium-range missiles, cruise missiles, and kamikaze drones as part of the latest phase of its ongoing operation.

Furthermore, the information noted that the attacks targeted companies including “Sadara,” “ExxonMobil,” “Dow Chemical,” and “Chevron Phillips” in Saudi Arabia. The IRGC also claimed that a container vessel linked to Israel was struck by a missile at a port in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).