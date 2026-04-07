Iran's IRGC targets U.S.-affiliated companies in Saudi Arabia

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 7. Iran’s Islamic
Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) has carried out missile and drone
attacks on US-linked companies operating in Saudi Arabia, Trend reports via the
IRGC.
According to information, the strikes were conducted using
medium-range missiles, cruise missiles, and kamikaze drones as part
of the latest phase of its ongoing operation.
Furthermore, the information noted that the attacks targeted
companies including “Sadara,” “ExxonMobil,” “Dow Chemical,” and
“Chevron Phillips” in Saudi Arabia. The IRGC also claimed that a
container vessel linked to Israel was struck by a missile at a port
in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).
Additionally, it was reported that the US aircraft carrier “CVN
72” was targeted with long-range cruise missiles.
On February 28, the United States and Israel launched military
operations against Iran, striking major cities, including Tehran.
The White House cited missile and nuclear threats originating from
the Islamic Republic as justification for the attacks. The strikes
reportedly killed Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei,
along with several other senior officials. In response, Iran’s
Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps announced a large-scale
retaliatory operation against Israel and has targeted U.S.
facilities across Bahrain, Jordan, Iraq, Qatar, Kuwait, the UAE,
Oman, Saudi Arabia, and Syria using ballistic missiles, cruise
missiles, and drones.
The conflict has placed the region’s energy infrastructure and
maritime shipping under serious threat. Due to security tensions in
the Strait of Hormuz, global oil prices have risen significantly.
Iran fully controls the Strait of Hormuz and allows passage only to
vessels it deems necessary.
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