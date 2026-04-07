Azerbaijani-Georgian ties at core of S. Caucasus cooperation — political analyst

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 7. Relations between Azerbaijan and Georgia stand at the core of cooperation in the South Caucasus, political analyst Azer Garayev told Trend.

“Whenever stability, development, and cooperation in the South Caucasus are discussed, the relationship between Azerbaijan and Georgia comes to the forefront. These ties go beyond mere geographical proximity. Rather, centuries of friendship, mutual trust, and shared interests have elevated these relations to the level of a strategic partnership. At the current stage, this cooperation is clearly reflected across political, economic, as well as energy and transport sectors,” he noted.

According to him, the recent official visit of President Ilham Aliyev to Georgia on April 6, 2026, once again demonstrated the high level of bilateral relations.

“The meetings, discussions, and statements made in Tbilisi showed that cooperation between the two countries is not limited to the present but also encompasses broad prospects,” Garayev added.

He emphasized that the people of Azerbaijan and Georgia have lived as good neighbors for centuries and have successfully maintained these ties throughout the period of independence.

“These historical bonds form the foundation of modern interstate relations. As President Ilham Aliyev has emphasized: ‘For centuries, the Georgian and Azerbaijani peoples have lived in an atmosphere of friendship and brotherhood, and these traditions continue today.’ This reflects not only a historical reality but also the ideological basis of current political relations. Building interstate ties on mutual respect and trust plays a crucial role in ensuring regional stability. Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze also highlighted the essence of these relations, stating: ‘For centuries, our peoples have been bound by good neighborliness and a special historical friendship.’ Thus, relations between the two countries are based not only on political interests but also on deep historical and cultural ties,” he said.

Garayev noted that Azerbaijan and Georgia are recognized in the international system as countries that consistently support each other.

“Political cooperation between Azerbaijan and Georgia is built on principles of high trust and mutual respect. Since gaining independence, both countries have demonstrated a consistent position in supporting each other’s sovereignty and territorial integrity. This approach contributes not only to strengthening bilateral relations but also to maintaining regional stability. The two countries also cooperate closely within international organizations, support each other’s initiatives, and act based on shared interests. Continuous political dialogue, high-level mutual visits, and regular contacts ensure the dynamic development of these ties. At the same time, coordinated positions on regional issues contribute to the formation of a stable and predictable environment in the South Caucasus. All this shows that Azerbaijan-Georgia political cooperation is a strategic pillar not only for today but also for the future,” he added.

The analyst also highlighted the dynamic development of economic cooperation between the two countries.

“Georgia remains one of Azerbaijan’s key trading partners, and mutual trade turnover continues to grow. Azerbaijan’s investments in Georgia’s economy clearly demonstrate the tangible results of this cooperation, particularly in energy, infrastructure, and other strategic sectors. As President Ilham Aliyev noted: ‘To date, Azerbaijan has invested USD 3.7 billion in the Georgian economy.’ This figure clearly illustrates the depth of economic ties. At the same time, both sides are interested in expanding cooperation and implementing new joint investment projects. The energy sector is one of the most important areas of Azerbaijan-Georgia cooperation. Azerbaijan acts as a country rich in energy resources, while Georgia plays a key transit role in delivering these resources to global markets. Major projects such as the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan oil pipeline and the Southern Gas Corridor have increased the region’s geopolitical and economic importance. These projects strengthen energy security and deepen mutual dependence and trust,” Garayev said.

He added that cooperation in the transport sector has also gained increasing importance in recent years.

“The Middle Corridor serves as a key route connecting Asia and Europe, with a significant portion passing through Azerbaijan and Georgia. As Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze noted: ‘As a bridge connecting Asia and Europe, our countries play a pivotal role in transit.’ These projects not only enhance the region’s transit potential but also strengthen the global trade role of Azerbaijan and Georgia. A new geopolitical environment is emerging in the South Caucasus, and in this context, cooperation between Azerbaijan and Georgia is of particular importance. Ensuring peace and stability in the region remains a priority for both countries. In this regard, the normalization process between Azerbaijan and Armenia is also in focus, with Georgia expressing support and readiness to contribute to dialogue and cooperation in the region,” he said.

According to Garayev, relations between Azerbaijan and Georgia represent a model of exemplary cooperation for the region.

“This model is built on mutual respect, trust, and shared interests. Political dialogue, economic ties, and joint energy and transport projects form the main pillars of this partnership. The current dynamics indicate that this cooperation will continue to expand. Thus, the Azerbaijan-Georgia strategic partnership will remain a key factor in ensuring stability and development not only for the two countries but for the entire South Caucasus region,” the analyst concluded.

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