CEO of Kapital Bank launches Mentorship Program for two winners of the 5th “Yüksəliş” competition

Farid Huseynov, Chairman of the Board and CEO of Kapital Bank, held his first meeting with the winners as part of the Mentorship Program of the 5th “Yüksəliş” competition. This year, Farid Huseynov will act as a mentor to two winners – Farid Mustafayev and Elnur Mirzazada, supporting the realization of their personal development plans.

Aygun Musayeva, Director of the Talent Management Department at Kapital Bank, and Tukazban Gasimova, Head of the Organizational Learning and Talent Development Division, also attended the introductory meeting. The discussion focused on the winners' future career goals, the enhancement of their management skills, and the joint action plan to be implemented over the upcoming year.

Established by the decree of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, the “Yüksəliş” competition consists of five stages. In its fifth season, 20 out of 124 finalists who scored the highest points were named winners. According to the rules, the winners receive a one-year personal development plan guided by top executives (mentors) and a monetary prize of 20 000 AZN.

Successful conclusion of the fourth season

Consistently contributing to the development of young talents and professional personnel, Farid Huseynov also held a final meeting with Elnur Abdullazade, the winner of the 4th “Yüksəliş” competition, officially wrapping up their one-year mentorship journey.

During this concluding meeting, they discussed the overall outcomes of the program, evaluating the participant's development path, acquired knowledge, and management experience. Furthermore, E. Abdullazade shared his future goals, and both highlighted the profound significance of the gained experience for his professional and personal growth.

Sharing his impressions on his social media accounts, Farid Huseynov noted: “I am very glad to have known Elnur Abdullazade, the winner of the fourth 'Yüksəliş' competition, closely and to have witnessed his development through this program. Even though the mentorship program has officially ended, Elnur has many great achievements ahead on the way to his goals. I am confident that we will cross paths often on a professional level. I wish him the best of luck on his journey.”

Kapital Bank, the country's first bank, is part of PASHA Holding. Kapital Bank has the largest service network in Azerbaijan with 114 branches and 53 departments all over the country. For more detailed information about the bank’s products and services, please refer to https://kapitalbank.az website, 196 Call Centre or the bank’s various social network pages. Applications for a cash loan and a Birbank HYPERLINK "https://birbank.az/cards/all?utm_medium=pr&utm_source=kb&utm_campaign=0-TRF-taksit-kartlari-general&utm_content=pr" card can be submitted online.