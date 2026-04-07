Uzbekistan, US discuss strengthening business ties

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, April 7. Uzbekistan and the US discussed key issues of business cooperation between the two countries, Head of the Presidential Administration of Uzbekistan Saida Mirziyoyeva wrote on her social media account, Trend reports.

“A productive meeting took place in the U.S. capital with my colleague and co-chair of the U.S.-Uzbekistan Business and Investment Council, Ambassador Sergio Gor. We discussed key issues of business cooperation between our countries,” Mirziyoyeva stated.

She noted that the meeting preceded the official launch of the Council.

“This platform will serve as an effective mechanism for further strengthening business ties between Uzbekistan and the United States. This is supported by the strong political will of the presidents of our countries,” she added.

Meanwhile, the agreement to establish the Council was reached during President Shavkat Mirziyoyev’s official visit to the United States from November 4 through 6, 2025, as part of the C5+1 Summit.