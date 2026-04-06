Azerbaijan's energy sector sees decline in loan investment by Mar. 2026
Loan investment in Azerbaijan’s mining and utilities sector declined as of early March 2026. The decrease reflects both a monthly and annual drop in financing from banks and non-banking institutions. This trend indicates reduced lending activity in key industrial and energy-related segments of the economy.
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