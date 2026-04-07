Tajikistan, South Korea discuss expanding bilateral co-op

Photo: Press Service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Tajikistan

DUSHANBE, Tajikistan, April 7. Tajikistan and South Korea have discussed ways to further develop bilateral cooperation, Trend reports via the Tajik MFA.

The issue was discussed on April 6, 2026, during a meeting between Deputy Foreign Minister of Tajikistan Idibek Kalandar and Ambassador of the Republic of Korea in Dushanbe Jeon Sung-sik.

During the meeting, the parties also reviewed prospects for advancing bilateral and multilateral relations across various sectors.

The discussions focused in particular on preparations for the first Summit of Heads of State within the "Central Asia – Republic of Korea" Cooperation Forum.

Tajikistan and South Korea have been steadily expanding cooperation in recent years, particularly in areas such as trade, investment, infrastructure development, education, and technology.

South Korea has supported a number of development projects in Tajikistan through grant aid and concessional financing, while also promoting knowledge exchange and capacity-building initiatives.