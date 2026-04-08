Azerbaijan counts VAT refunds for real estate purchase in 1Q2026
In the first quarter of 2026, Azerbaijan continued its VAT refund program for property purchases. The initiative supports non-cash transactions for residential and non-residential real estate. Authorities report ongoing refunds to citizens under the scheme.
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