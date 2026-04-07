Kazakhstan to develop 7.8 GW of coal-fired capacity under national project

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, April 7. Kazakhstan plans to implement a series of investment projects with a total installed capacity of around 7.8 GW in the coal sector, Minister of Energy Yerlan Akkenzhenov said during a government meeting, Trend reports via the Government of Kazakhstan.

According to him, following the presidential directive to grant coal generation the status of a national project, the government approved the national project “Development of Coal Generation” on March 20, 2026.

Key areas of the project include the commissioning of new high-efficiency coal-fired power capacities based on advanced technologies, the introduction of modern emission control systems to reduce environmental impact, and the phased modernization of existing coal-fired plants to improve their efficiency and reliability.

The plan also focuses on increasing coal production, developing transport and logistics infrastructure, enhancing workforce qualifications and social protection, as well as attracting long-term financing and building a sustainable investment base.

“In general, the structure of this project is aimed not at the narrow development of coal generation, but at the comprehensive advancement of the entire sector. It implies a balanced approach covering generation, investment attraction, fuel and logistics infrastructure development, strengthening human capital, and related areas. This systemic approach will ensure a multiplier effect and contribute to sustainable economic growth,” Akkenzhenov said.