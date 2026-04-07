Turkmenistan’s trade and business sectors show growth in first quarter of 2026

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, April 7. Turkmenistan’s trade and business sectors recorded positive growth in January-March 2026, Trend reports via the press service of the Turkmen Government.

The data was presented by Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers Nokerguly Atagulyyev during a government meeting on the country’s macroeconomic performance for the first quarter of 2026, chaired by President Serdar Berdimuhamedov, on April 3.

According to the report, trade turnover under the Ministry of Trade and Foreign Economic Relations increased by 8.3% year-on-year, while production growth reached 1.4%.

The Ministry of Textile Industry recorded production growth of 3.3%, including cotton yarn - 1.5%, cotton fabrics - 2.9%, and leather products - 5.9%. The Turkmenhaly fulfilled its production plan at 11.4%.

During the reporting period, the State Commodity and Raw Materials Exchange (SCRMET) conducted 72 trading sessions and registered 7,132 contracts.

The Chamber of Commerce and Industry recorded growth of 15.7% in work performed. The Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs reported production growth of 7.6% in agricultural and food products and 6% in industrial goods.

The trade, textile, and entrepreneurial sectors of Turkmenistan are pivotal elements in the nation’s strategy for economic diversification and the advancement of the private sector. The commerce domain oversees both local and international transactions, orchestrating the movement of goods across borders, overseeing wholesale and retail channels, and ensuring market compliance, with SCRMET being pivotal in streamlining trading operations.

The textile sector, encompassing cotton yarn, fabric, and leather manufacturing, continues to be a cornerstone of the nation's economy. State entities like Turkmenhaly are pivotal in managing the production of carpets and various textile products for both local consumption and international trade.

Meanwhile, the Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs coordinates private sector activity across industrial and agricultural production, promoting business development, organizing exhibitions and conferences, and supporting small and medium-sized enterprises.