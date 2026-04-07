State and consolidated budget revenues beat forecast in first quarter of 2026
State budget revenues topped forecasts in the first quarter of 2026, reaching 9.599 billion manat — about 5% above expectations — while government spending remained close to planned levels, according to the Finance Ministry.
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