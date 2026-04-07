Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Economy

Uzbekistan, Spain explore expanding inter-parliamentary cooperation

Economy Materials 7 April 2026 15:45 (UTC +04:00)
Uzbekistan, Spain explore expanding inter-parliamentary cooperation
Photo: Bakhtiyor Saidov/ X

Follow Trend on

Kamol Ismailov
Kamol Ismailov
Read more

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, April 7. Uzbekistan’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Bakhtiyor Saidov and First Vice-President of the Senate of Spain Javier Ignacio Maroto discussed the development of inter-parliamentary dialogue and economic cooperation, the Uzbek foreign minister wrote on his X page, Trend reports.

“We discussed issues related to strengthening inter-parliamentary dialogue and developing regular exchanges between our legislative bodies,” Saidov stated.

He also highlighted significant untapped potential in bilateral cooperation, particularly in advancing economic diplomacy.

“The partnership between our countries, rooted in a long shared history, will continue to grow stronger in a spirit of mutual respect, trust, and shared values,” he added.

Tags:
Latest

Latest

Read more