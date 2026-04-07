Uzbekistan, Spain explore expanding inter-parliamentary cooperation

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, April 7. Uzbekistan’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Bakhtiyor Saidov and First Vice-President of the Senate of Spain Javier Ignacio Maroto discussed the development of inter-parliamentary dialogue and economic cooperation, the Uzbek foreign minister wrote on his X page, Trend reports.

“We discussed issues related to strengthening inter-parliamentary dialogue and developing regular exchanges between our legislative bodies,” Saidov stated.

He also highlighted significant untapped potential in bilateral cooperation, particularly in advancing economic diplomacy.

“The partnership between our countries, rooted in a long shared history, will continue to grow stronger in a spirit of mutual respect, trust, and shared values,” he added.