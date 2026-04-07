Iran lifts curtain on fund purchases and sales
On April 6, the Iranian capital market saw a notable increase in fund transactions. Fixed-income funds led the market, followed by product funds. Agricultural funds saw a significant boost in sales compared to the previous day.
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