Azerbaijan leads key CICA meeting on digitalization and sustainable dev't (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 7. Another meeting of the Committee of High-Level Persons of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence-Building Measures in Asia (CICA) was held under the presidency of Azerbaijan in the administrative building of the Secretariat of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence-Building Measures in Asia (CICA) in Astana, Kazakhstan, today, Trend reports via the Azerbaijani MFA.

The ministry noted that the activity of Azerbaijan within the framework of the presidency of the CICA on the theme "A stronger CICA: digitalization, connectivity and sustainable development in Asia", the steps taken in various areas of cooperation, and the main directions of cooperation between the member states were reviewed at the meeting.

The presidency briefed on the developments in the agenda of the CICA transformation into an international organization, including the progress of negotiations on the relevant draft charter.

The event conducted an annual assessment of the implementation of confidence-building measures in the military-political dimension of the CICA. The development of cooperation in the military-political sphere by the member states, and the role of the CICA as a multilateral military security platform in this direction were considered.

The meeting discussed the draft Action Plan for the CICA Think Tanks Forum, reviewed concept documents on the implementation of confidence-building measures in various dimensions of the CICA, and adopted a concept document on the development of small and medium-sized businesses.

In addition, the event involved an exchange of views on other issues of mutual interest in the CICA space.

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