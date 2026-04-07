Kazakhstan plans to raise oil shipments via Druzhba pipeline

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, April 7. Kazakhstan intends
to increase its oil shipments through the Druzhba pipeline to 2.5
million tons in 2026, up from 2.1 million tons in 2025, Trend reports via the Kazakh
Ministry of Energy.
The issue was raised within the frame of the meeting between
Yerlan Akkenzhenov, Minister of Energy of Kazakhstan, and a
Bavarian delegation led by Bavaria’s Minister for International
Cooperation and European Affairs, Eric Beißwenger.
Akkenzhenov emphasized that the partnership between Kazakhstan
and Germany is both systematic and multi-dimensional, encompassing
various sectors including traditional energy, oil refining,
mechanical engineering, renewable energy, and emerging fields such
as green hydrogen.
During the meeting, both parties acknowledged the role of
Siemens Energy in modernizing Kazakhstan’s energy infrastructure.
Key projects under this cooperation include the reconstruction of
the Almaty CHPP-2, which involves the installation of gas turbine
equipment and the training of local specialists, as well as the
Turkestan combined-cycle power plant project.
Renewable energy remains a core focus, with German companies
such as Goldbeck Solar GmbH and Solarnet Investment GmbH leading
solar generation initiatives totaling 176 MW in the Karaganda
region.
Strategically, the HYRASIA ONE project in the Mangistau region
is poised to produce green hydrogen and ammonia, featuring up to 40
GW of wind and solar power, coupled with a 20 GW electrolysis
complex, which is expected to yield 2 million tons of hydrogen
annually.
The meeting concluded with both parties reaffirming their
commitment to deepening energy cooperation, highlighting a
sustained trajectory of growth that aligns with global energy
transition goals and the pursuit of sustainable development.