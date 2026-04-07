Kazakhstan plans to raise oil shipments via Druzhba pipeline

Akkenzhenov emphasized that the partnership between Kazakhstan and Germany is both systematic and multi-dimensional, encompassing various sectors including traditional energy, oil refining, mechanical engineering, renewable energy, and emerging fields such as green hydrogen.

During the meeting, both parties acknowledged the role of Siemens Energy in modernizing Kazakhstan’s energy infrastructure. Key projects under this cooperation include the reconstruction of the Almaty CHPP-2, which involves the installation of gas turbine equipment and the training of local specialists, as well as the Turkestan combined-cycle power plant project.

Renewable energy remains a core focus, with German companies such as Goldbeck Solar GmbH and Solarnet Investment GmbH leading solar generation initiatives totaling 176 MW in the Karaganda region.

Strategically, the HYRASIA ONE project in the Mangistau region is poised to produce green hydrogen and ammonia, featuring up to 40 GW of wind and solar power, coupled with a 20 GW electrolysis complex, which is expected to yield 2 million tons of hydrogen annually.

The meeting concluded with both parties reaffirming their commitment to deepening energy cooperation, highlighting a sustained trajectory of growth that aligns with global energy transition goals and the pursuit of sustainable development.