Tajikistan and US discuss expanding bilateral cooperation in energy sector

DUSHANBE, Tajikistan, April 7. Tajikistan and the US discussed expanding bilateral cooperation in the energy sector, Trend reports via the Tajik MFA.

This issue was discussed on April 6, 2026, during a meeting between Tajikistan’s Ambassador to the US, Zavqi Zavqizoda, and U.S. Acting Assistant Secretary for the Office of International Affairs Tommy Joyce.

During the meeting, the parties reaffirmed their commitment to implementing the agreements reached between the leaders of the two countries - President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon and President of the United States Donald J. Trump - in November 2025 regarding the expansion of bilateral cooperation in the energy sector.

The expansion of cooperation includes the implementation of projects for the construction of data centers, solar power plants, backup power supply systems, as well as other joint initiatives in Tajikistan with the involvement of advanced American technologies and expertise.

Tajikistan has been consistently working to expand international cooperation in the energy sector, focusing on attracting foreign investment, modern technologies, and expertise to support infrastructure development and diversify its energy mix.