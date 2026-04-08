Azerbaijan sheds light on transaction figures in manats via Interbank Card Center
Payment transactions processed in manats through Azerbaijan’s Interbank Card Center (ICC) recorded steady growth by the end of February, reflecting increased activity in the country’s cashless payment ecosystem.
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