Israel’s prime minister says U.S.-Iran ceasefire doesn’t apply to Lebanon

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 8. The ceasefire agreement between the United States and Iran does not apply to Lebanon, according to a statement from the office of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, issued about four hours after U.S. President Donald Trump announced the truce, Trend reports.

"The two-week ceasefire doesn't include Lebanon," the prime minister's office added.

The statement pointed out that Israel also supports U.S. efforts to ensure that Iran no longer poses a nuclear, missile, or terrorist threat to America, Israel, Iran's Arab neighbors, and the world.

"Israel supports President Trump's decision to suspend strikes against Iran for two weeks; this decision is conditional on Iran immediately opening its borders and ceasing all attacks against the United States, Israel, and countries in the region," the statement noted.

On February 28, the United States and Israel launched military operations against Iran, striking major cities, including Tehran. The White House cited missile and nuclear threats originating from the Islamic Republic as justification for the attacks. The strikes reportedly killed Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, along with several other senior officials. In response, Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps announced a large-scale retaliatory operation against Israel and has targeted U.S. facilities across Bahrain, Jordan, Iraq, Qatar, Kuwait, the UAE, Oman, Saudi Arabia, and Syria using ballistic missiles, cruise missiles, and drones.

The conflict has placed the region’s energy infrastructure and maritime shipping under serious threat. Due to security tensions in the Strait of Hormuz, global oil prices have risen significantly.

On April 7, the U.S. and Iran agreed to a temporary ceasefire of about two weeks to prevent military escalation and allow for negotiations. The agreement was reportedly brokered by Pakistan. One of the key points is Iran's commitment to reopen the Strait of Hormuz to global shipping, while the sides halt attacks and prepare for talks.