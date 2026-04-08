Uzbekistan comments on Middle East ceasefire

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, April 8. Uzbekistan has welcomed the announcement of a full ceasefire and the establishment of a truce in the Middle East mediated by the leadership of Pakistan, Trend reports via Uzbekistan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

According to the statement, Tashkent views the development as an important step toward de-escalation of tensions and the creation of conditions for political and diplomatic dialogue, as well as for reaching mutually acceptable solutions.

The ministry called on all parties to exercise restraint, refrain from actions that could lead to renewed escalation, and continue constructive engagement to achieve sustainable peace and stability.

Uzbekistan also reaffirmed its unwavering position that conflicts should be resolved exclusively through peaceful means in strict accordance with the principles of the United Nations Charter.