Turkmen exchange quotations edge down amid decline in agriculture segment
Photo: State commodity and raw materials exchange of Turkmenistan (SCRMET)
A drop in the agricultural category weighed on overall external quotations at Turkmenistan’s commodity exchange, while other sectors remained stable.
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