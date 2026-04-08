Turkmen exchange records active trading across foreign and domestic markets
Photo: The State Commodity and Raw Materials Exchange of Turkmenistan (SCRMET)
Turkmenistan’s commodity exchange reports steady demand for petrochemical and textile products among international and local buyers during the week from March 30 through April 4.
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