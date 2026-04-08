Lithuanian PM Inga Ruginienė set to visit Baku

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 8. On April 9, Prime Minister of Lithuania Inga Ruginienė will pay an official visit to Baku, Trend reports via the Embassy of Lithuania in Azerbaijan.

During the visit, high-level meetings aimed at strengthening bilateral relations and expanding cooperation in key areas are expected.

The program will include a wreath-laying ceremony at the Alley of Martyrs, as well as the opening of the exhibition “Not All of Them. Portraits of War Refugees” at Khazar University.

The exhibition will present black-and-white photographs portraying Ukrainian war refugees in Lithuania, created by renowned photographer Antanas Sutkus together with Artūras Morozovas and Tadas Kazakevičius.

In addition, a concert featuring the Student Choir of the Azerbaijan National Conservatory and students of the Bulbul Music School is planned. The Prime Minister is also expected to meet with members of the Lithuanian community in Azerbaijan and take part in cultural events.